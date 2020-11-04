Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

