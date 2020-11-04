Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

YUM opened at $96.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

