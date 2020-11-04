Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of YEXT opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $43,025.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,713.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,740 shares of company stock worth $6,283,906. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

