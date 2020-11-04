Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.5 days.

YAMHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

