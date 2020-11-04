XPEL (XPEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPEL alerts:

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. XPEL has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,814,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,819,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $290,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,772 shares of company stock worth $7,143,332. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.