XP (NASDAQ:XP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of XP opened at $42.34 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion and a PE ratio of 84.68.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

