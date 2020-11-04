XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOMA. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 11,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,598.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 51,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $942,089.12. Insiders purchased 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

