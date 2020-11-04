WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 19th

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

