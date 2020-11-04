Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

