William Blair Weighs in on Terex Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE TEX opened at $27.60 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

