William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 229,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 171,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

