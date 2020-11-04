William Blair Comments on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

NYSE BX opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

