William Blair Comments on Tenable Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Tenable stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,520,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,895,425.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $535,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $8,370,929. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $3,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenable by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

