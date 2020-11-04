William Blair Comments on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.91). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRSP. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.25. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

