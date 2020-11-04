William Blair Comments on Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

