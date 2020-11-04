William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAI International in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.79. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.