William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CAI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.22%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.79. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CAI International in the third quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CAI International by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

