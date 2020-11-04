Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,457 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

