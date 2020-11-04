Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,365,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

