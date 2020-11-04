Whittier Trust Co. Sells 430 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

