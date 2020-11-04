Whittier Trust Co. Sells 295 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 199,398 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

