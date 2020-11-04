Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,290 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Shares of MTB opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

