Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,061 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

