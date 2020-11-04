Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.09. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

