Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

