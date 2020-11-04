Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 964 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $66,188,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 167.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,856,000 after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 504.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 272,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 227,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

