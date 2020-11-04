Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 843 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

