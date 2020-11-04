Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

