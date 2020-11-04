Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 18,827 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

