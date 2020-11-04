Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,169 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 573.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 173.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $11,355,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alteryx by 104.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,716. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -298.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

