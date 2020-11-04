Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

