Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $4,935,430. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,794.95 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,805.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,812.71. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.