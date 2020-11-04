Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 75,457 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

GPC opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.