Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of FTNT opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,795. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

