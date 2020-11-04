Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.