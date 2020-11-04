Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after buying an additional 320,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after buying an additional 146,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after purchasing an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.