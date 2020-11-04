Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.24.

Shares of D opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

