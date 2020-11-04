Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.