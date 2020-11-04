Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,804 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

