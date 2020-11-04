Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 849,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 760,665 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,127,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 230,716 shares during the last quarter.

POR opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

