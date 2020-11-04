Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,074 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,195 shares of company stock worth $6,457,961. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $250.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

