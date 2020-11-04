Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 631,409 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $74,877,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after acquiring an additional 259,938 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $21,180,000.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

