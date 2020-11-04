Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after acquiring an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after acquiring an additional 425,919 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,703,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,751. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $155.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

