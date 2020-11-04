Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.