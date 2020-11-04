Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,068 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4,401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 950.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.