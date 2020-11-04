Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 589.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

