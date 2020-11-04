Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

