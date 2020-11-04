Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

