Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $147,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of CW opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

