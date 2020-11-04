Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $584,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $948,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,040,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after buying an additional 228,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5,627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

